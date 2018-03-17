It's March Madness and the state of Virginia is well represented - not only with three teams from the Commonwealth making the Big Dance in Radford Virginia and Virginia Tech, but also with a bevy of products from the state on these teams in the NCAA Tournament. Here's a tracker that we'll continue to update on their performances...



ARIZONA STATE:

Shannon Evans (Nansemond River HS in Suffolk) - 14Pts. 5-13FG, 4-12 3's, 5Reb. 3Ast. in 60-56 loss to Syracuse in First Four.



BUCKNELL:

Stephen Brown (Christ Chapel in Woodbridge) - 20Pts. 5-12FG, 4-8 3's, 6-8FT, 3Ast. 1Reb. 1Blk. in 82-78 opening round loss to Michigan State.



CLEMSON:

Aamir Simms (Blue Ridge & Fluvanna HS in Palmyra) - 9Pts. 4-4FG, 1-1 3's, 3Reb. in 79-68 opening round win over New Mexico State. Scott Spencer (Blue Ridge & Nansemond River HS in Suffolk) - did not participate in 79-68 opening round win over New Mexico State.



DUKE:

Javin DeLaurier (St. Anne's-Belfield in Shipman) - oPts. 3Reb. 1Ast. in 89-67 opening round win over Iona.



KENTUCKY:

Sacha Killeya-Jones (Virginia Episcopal in Lynchburg) - 8Pts. 2-5FG, 4-5FT, 6Reb. in 78-73 opening round win over Davidson.



NORTH CAROLINA:

Kenny Williams (L.C. Bird HS in Chesterfield) - 18Pts. 6-8FG, 4-5 3's, 2-2FT, 3Reb. 1Ast. 1Stl. in 84-66 opening round win over Lipscomb.



PROVIDENCE:

Rodney Bullock (Kecoughtan HS in Hampton) - 22Pts. 8-15FG, 3-7 3's, 3-3FT, 5Reb. 1Ast. 1Stl. in 73-69 opening round loss to Texas A&M.

Dajour Dickens (Bethel HS in Hampton) - did not play in 73-69 opening round loss to Texas A&M.

Nate Watson (Bishop O'Connell in Arlington & Churchland HS in Portsmouth) - 5Pts. 2-6FG, 1-2FT, 1Reb. in 73-69 opening round loss to Texas A&M.

Maliek White (George Wythe HS in Richmond) - 0Pts. 1Ast. in 73-69 opening round loss to Texas A&M.



RADFORD:

Darius Bolstad (Landstown HS in Virginia Beach) - 1Pts. 1-2FT, 1Reb. in 87-61 opening round loss to Villanova.

Travis Fields (Norcom HS in Portsmouth) -

Donald Hicks (Oscar Smith HS in Chesapeake) - 13Pts. 4-8FG, 3-6 3's, 2-2FT, 2Reb. 2Stl. 1Ast. 1Blk. in 87-61 opening round loss to Villanova. Devonnte Holland (Martinsville HS) - 2Pts. 0-2FG, 2-2FT, 3Reb. 1Ast. 1Stl. in 87-61 opening round loss to Vilanova.



RHODE ISLAND:

Stanford Robinson (Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax) - 8Pts. 3-8FG, 1-4 3's, 1-4FT, 6Reb. 1Blk. in 83-78 opening round win over Oklahoma in OT.



SYRACUSE:

Franklin Howard (Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax) - 12Pts. 4-13FG, 2-7 3's, 2-2FT, 3Reb. 3Stl. 2Ast. in 60-56 win over Arizona State in First Four. 7Pts. 3-11FG, 1-4 3's, 5Reb. 3Ast. 2Stl. in 57-52 win over TCU in opening round.



TEXAS:

Matt Coleman (Oak Hill Academy & Maury HS in Norfolk) - 25Pts. 9-15FG, 4-5 3's, 3-4FT, 4Ast. 2Reb. in 87-83 opening round loss to Nevada in OT.



UNC-Greensboro:

Marvin Smith Jr. (Henrico HS in Richmond) -



VIRGINIA:

Mamadi Diakite (Blue Ridge) - 6Pts. 2-2FG, 2-3FT, 3Reb. 1Blk. off the bench in 74-54 opening round loss to #16 seed UMBC.

Nigel Johnson (Broad Run HS in Ashburn) - 9Pts. 4-10FG, 1-3 3's, 1Reb. 1Stl. off bench in 74-54 opening round loss to #16 seed UMBC.

Devon Hall (Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach) - 2Pts. 1-9FG, 0-6 3's, 1Reb. 1Ast. in 74-54 opening round loss to #16 seed UMBC.



VIRGINIA TECH:

Chris Clarke (Cape Henry Collegiate in Virginia Beach) - 4Pts. 1-1FG, 1-1 3's, 1-2FT, 2Reb. 2Ast. 1Stl. in 86-83 opening round loss to Alabama.

