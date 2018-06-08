Heritage High School in Newport News will be holding its annual Summer League beginning on Tuesday, June 12th and running Wednesday, July 25th as it concludes with playoff action.

There will be a total of 74 games - 60 in the regular season plus 14 playoff matches - with contests taking place on 19 different days as schools from around the Tidewater area compete.

Below you can find a schedule with results updated as the info becomes available to us.



