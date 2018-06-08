2018 Heritage Basketball Summer League
Heritage High School in Newport News will be holding its annual Summer League beginning on Tuesday, June 12th and running Wednesday, July 25th as it concludes with playoff action.
There will be a total of 74 games - 60 in the regular season plus 14 playoff matches - with contests taking place on 19 different days as schools from around the Tidewater area compete.
Below you can find a schedule with results updated as the info becomes available to us.
2018 Heritage Summer League Schedule:
Tuesday, June 12:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Warwick
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Grafton
9 PM - Smithfield vs. Heritage
Wednesday, June 13:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Heritage vs. Jamestown
8 PM - Norcom vs. Landstown
9 PM - Bethel vs. Hampton
Thursday, June 14:
6 PM - Jamestown vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Bethel
8 PM - Landstown vs. Warwick
9 PM - Hampton vs. Norcom
Monday, June 18:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Hampton
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton
9 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom
Tuesday, June 19:
6 PM - Jamestown vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Landstown vs. Grafton
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Bethel
Wednesday, June 20:
6 PM - Deep Creek vs. Wilson
7 PM - Warwick vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Wilson vs. Lakeland
9 PM - Jamestown vs. Norcom
Thursday, June 21:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Bethel
7 PM - Hampton vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Deep Creek vs. Landstown
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Warwick
Tuesday, June 26:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Hampton vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Grafton vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Heritage
Wednesday, June 27:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Lafayette
7 PM - Jamestown vs. Grafton
8 PM - Heritage vs. Bethel
9 PM - Hampton vs. Nansemond River
Thursday, June 28:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Landstown
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Jamestown vs. Warwick
9 PM - Deep Creek vs. Smithfield
VHSL Dead Period during the first week of July
Tuesday, July 10:
6 PM - Lakeland vs. Warwick
7 PM - Grafton vs. Wilson
8 PM - Heritage vs. Landstown
9 PM - Norcom vs. Nansemond River
Wednesday, July 11:
6 PM - Deep Creek vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Norcom vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Wilson vs. Nansemond River
9 PM - Warwick vs. Hampton
Thursday, July 12:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Heritage
8 PM - Lakeland vs. Grafton
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Jamestown
Tuesday, July 17:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Warwick
7 PM - Nansemond River vs. Landstown
8 PM - Deep Creek vs. Norcom
9 PM - Heritage vs. Kecoughtan
Wednesday, July 18:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Hampton
7 PM - Landstown vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Bethel
9 PM - Jamestown vs. Wilson
Playoffs for Heritage Summer League:
Monday, July 23:
6 PM - #2 Seed vs. #15 Seed
7 PM - #7 Seed vs. #10 Seed
8 PM - #3 Seed vs. #14 Seed
9 PM - #6 Seed vs. #11 Seed
Tuesday, July 24:
6 PM - Quarterfinals
7 PM - Quarterfinals
8 PM - Quarterfinals
9 PM - Quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 25:
6 PM - Semis
7 PM - Semis
9 PM - Championship