2018-06-08 basketball

2018 Heritage Basketball Summer League

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Heritage High School in Newport News will be holding its annual Summer League beginning on Tuesday, June 12th and running Wednesday, July 25th as it concludes with playoff action.

There will be a total of 74 games - 60 in the regular season plus 14 playoff matches - with contests taking place on 19 different days as schools from around the Tidewater area compete.

Below you can find a schedule with results updated as the info becomes available to us.


2018 Heritage Summer League Schedule:

Tuesday, June 12:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Warwick
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Lafayette vs. Grafton
9 PM - Smithfield vs. Heritage

Wednesday, June 13:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Heritage vs. Jamestown
8 PM - Norcom vs. Landstown
9 PM - Bethel vs. Hampton

Thursday, June 14:
6 PM - Jamestown vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Bethel
8 PM - Landstown vs. Warwick
9 PM - Hampton vs. Norcom

Monday, June 18:
6 PM - Kecoughtan vs. Hampton
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Grafton
9 PM - Heritage vs. Norcom

Tuesday, June 19:
6 PM - Jamestown vs. Nansemond River
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Landstown vs. Grafton
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Bethel

Wednesday, June 20:
6 PM - Deep Creek vs. Wilson
7 PM - Warwick vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Wilson vs. Lakeland
9 PM - Jamestown vs. Norcom

Thursday, June 21:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Bethel
7 PM - Hampton vs. Smithfield
8 PM - Deep Creek vs. Landstown
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Warwick

Tuesday, June 26:
6 PM - Wilson vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Hampton vs. Lakeland
8 PM - Grafton vs. Norcom
9 PM - Nansemond River vs. Heritage

Wednesday, June 27:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Lafayette
7 PM - Jamestown vs. Grafton
8 PM - Heritage vs. Bethel
9 PM - Hampton vs. Nansemond River

Thursday, June 28:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Landstown
7 PM - Lakeland vs. Kecoughtan
8 PM - Jamestown vs. Warwick
9 PM - Deep Creek vs. Smithfield

VHSL Dead Period during the first week of July


Tuesday, July 10:
6 PM - Lakeland vs. Warwick
7 PM - Grafton vs. Wilson
8 PM - Heritage vs. Landstown
9 PM - Norcom vs. Nansemond River

Wednesday, July 11:
6 PM - Deep Creek vs. Kecoughtan
7 PM - Norcom vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Wilson vs. Nansemond River
9 PM - Warwick vs. Hampton

Thursday, July 12:
6 PM - Bethel vs. Smithfield
7 PM - Deep Creek vs. Heritage
8 PM - Lakeland vs. Grafton
9 PM - Lafayette vs. Jamestown

Tuesday, July 17:
6 PM - Smithfield vs. Warwick
7 PM - Nansemond River vs. Landstown
8 PM - Deep Creek vs. Norcom
9 PM - Heritage vs. Kecoughtan

Wednesday, July 18:
6 PM - Grafton vs. Hampton
7 PM - Landstown vs. Lafayette
8 PM - Nansemond River vs. Bethel
9 PM - Jamestown vs. Wilson


Playoffs for Heritage Summer League:

Monday, July 23:
6 PM - #2 Seed vs. #15 Seed
7 PM - #7 Seed vs. #10 Seed
8 PM - #3 Seed vs. #14 Seed
9 PM - #6 Seed vs. #11 Seed

Tuesday, July 24:
6 PM - Quarterfinals
7 PM - Quarterfinals
8 PM - Quarterfinals
9 PM - Quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 25:
6 PM - Semis
7 PM - Semis
9 PM - Championship


