Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 19:53:49 -0500') }} football Edit

2018 Dinwiddie Generals Full of Potential, Short On Experience

Ijz4p0a24ga39lxwgdsx
K'ymon Pope of Dinwiddie
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)
Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

For the better part of the 21st century, the Dinwiddie Generals have been a playoff fixture. It is easy to forget the Generals played in the Class 5 State Final way back in 2000. For four years the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}