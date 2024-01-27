We'll have coverage from the event along with updates provided via 'X' or Twitter as some still refer to it, plus footage from the games for premium subscribers and interviews as well.

A total of 20 teams will be competing in 10 games on the two days in what has becomely widely considered the state's premier prep showcase.

West Springfield - First-year Head Coach Terry Henderson is building for the future with just three seniors on the roster, but a heavy junior class that features eight 11th graders. Henderson came to West Springfield after coaching previously at Thomas Edison, which he guided to the State Tournament back in 2012 after a 42-year absence. After a slow 1-5 start, the Spartans have gone 3-3 in the past six games while competing in the rugged Patriot District.





Kecoughtan - Currently sitting in the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 5B, the Warriors are coming off arguably their best win of the season under first-year Head Coach Dwayne Campbell as they beat Menchville, a perennial Peninsula District contender, on Thursday. Three of their losses have been by six points or less. Four players are averaging in double-figures in points with seniors Marcel Pace (15.8 PPG) and Tyler Suber (15.5 PPG) along with juniors Caleb Matthews (10.2 PPG) and Kevin Dryden (10 PPG).





King's Fork - The Bulldogs are surging, winners of nine in a row and are ranked No. 3 in the state at the Class 2 level with a record of 12-2 overall. Senior 6-foot-5 forward Zehki Darden had 30 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs in its win over Indian River on Friday night, while 6'4" junior wing Adarius Boston had 20 points and 16 rebounds. This Suffolk power is trying to make it to the State Tournament for the fourth time since 2020.





West Potomac - Coach David Houston III's Wolverines lost a four-overtime classic with Patriot District rival W.T. Woodson in early January, but avenged that defeat with a 45-39 road win over the Cavaliers on Friday night. That pushed their record to 13-4 overall for a team that is not only ranked No. 8 in Class 6, but beat one of the top Class 4 squads - Tuscarora - earlier in the season. Sophomore 6'2" guard Chris Morrison is a dynamic playmaker for this Wolverines team.





Varina - The two-time defending Class 4 State Champs suffered their only loss to an out-of-state foe and come into this matchup with a record of 11-1 overall, beating Henrico on Friday night for their eighth straight victory. The Blue Devils have history with Green Run; beating the Stallions in the 2019 State Tournament quarterfinals on their way to a state title, but also falling to Green Run in the 2020 State Tournament quarters at Norfolk State. Senior point guard Kennard 'K.J.' Wyche Jr. is the reigning Class 4 State Player of the Year and has routinely gone off for 30-plus point games throughout his career, where the McDonald's All-American nominee has amassed over 1000 points, more than 200 assists and in excess of 100 steals.





Green Run - Coach Kenneth Harris watched his Stallions recover from a tough loss to Kellam on Tuesday by responding with a 49-20 thumping of city rival Salem the following day. In that contest, Green Run held Salem without a field goal in both the first quarter and fourth period. A pair of juniors make the reigning Region 5A Champs go in junior 6'5" forward David 'Trey' Miller as well as junior point guard Kass Jackson, who handed out seven assists compared to just one turnover in that triumph over the Sun Devils. Green Run has made four State Playoff appearances sine 2019.





Maury - In March of 2019, Brandon Plummer led the Commodores to a state title and they've gone to the State Tournament at the Class 5 level each of the past two seasons. Their calling card is strong defense, which limited Granby to just 17 points on Friday night in their ninth straight win as Maury moved to 17-3 overall, 14-3 in ratings scale games. It's a seasoned bunch behind junior 5'11" point guard Adrean Newton and 6'7" senior center Tyler Bell, both of whom are on the radar of schools for the next level.





Landstown - Coach Dwight Robinson led the Eagles to their first state title in program history in March of 2019 and he enters this game with 398 career wins. His team got off to a slow start, but is surging now with ten consecutive victories at 14-4 overall. Sophomore 6'6" wing DeShawn Spellman has a host of Division I programs recruiting him and recently landed an offer from Old Dominion. Another sophomore, 6'3" guard Zaevion Cleveland, earned All-Region honors a season ago and is coming off a 21-point, 11-rebound effort against Bayside.



