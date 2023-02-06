The 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.Com Classic featured seven games and showcased some of the state's most talented players. We recap each of the games here... *** ALSO - Check back in the coming days for Full Game Videos from Dan Trevino for Subscribers only! ***

Kellam 54, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 49

Alex Ethridge (# 10) had a double-double in the Knights win

Kellam defeated Nansemond Suffolk 54-49 in the 1st matchup of the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps Classic. Sophomore Alex Ethridge was selected MVP after scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Ethridge has generated some buzz dating back to the off-season when he picked up his first offer from nearby Norfolk State. Tyler Ellis led the Knights with 17. Barrett Harwood added 12 points on 3 of 6 shooting from behind the arc. Kellam was on their way to an easy win leading 38=17 at halftime but Nansemond Suffolk Academy opened the 3rd quarter on a 14-0 run and trailed 44-40 heading into the 4th quarter. However, the Saints would not get any closer than the 4-point margin and a three by Ethridge late in the 4th helped the Knights get the win. John McClamy led the Saints with 22 points, including 5 of 8 from downtown. Caden Bradford finished with 10 points and football star Isaiah Fuhrmann contributed 8 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Stats provided by StatVA



Peninsula Catholic 70, Western Branch 46

Brayden Mann (# 35) goes for two of his game-high 24 points

Peninsula Catholic won their 4th game this week, defeating Western Branch 70-46 in the 2nd matchup of the VirginiaPreps Classic. Brayden Mann posted a double-double scoring 24 point and collecting 14 rebounds. The Knights led from start to finish and built an 18-point lead (27-9) after the 1st quarter. Peninsula Catholic led 43-22 at halftime The Knights connected on 7 of 15 three pointers, including four by senior point guard Stylz Gardner, who scored all 16 of his points from downtown. Kamari Vinson added 16 points and nine rebounds while E.J Joyner had four assists to go along with eight points and eight rebounds. Sixth man D.J Banks-West also scored eight points. Western Branch had three players (C.J Fraser, Ellis Wright, Kylin Manns) finished with eight points and two more (Jamir Jenkins, Jahzari Priester) that scored seven points. Fraser, a University of Richmond football commit, also had four steals and four assists. Stats provided by StatVA



Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46

Isaiah Dozier led Oscar Smith with 15 points on his way to Game MVP honors (Will Garlick, VirginiaPreps.com)

Oscar Smith faced Washington Liberty in game three of the VirginiaPreps Classic an came away with a 57-46 win. Senior Isaiah Dozier led the Tigers with 15 points and was chosen as the MVP. Oscar Smith maintained a comfortable seven point margin throughout the 1st three quarters with 6-foot-8 sophomore Kareem Stagg, Anthony Lewis and Trey Williams taking turns scoring. Senior Brian Weiser and James McIntyre kept the Generals within striking distance. They both scored 16 points and Weiser added 11 rebounds. Washington-Liberty pulled to within six (51-45) with 3:25 to go in the 3rd quarter. A Dozier steal and layup increased the Tigers lead to 53-45 and Oscar Smith held on for the win. Stagg had 10 points and five rebounds for the tigers before fouling out. Williams had 10 points and three assists. Jaeden Haslem had 5 points, 9 rebounds and four blocks. Stats provided by StatVA



Menchville 52, W.T Woodson 34

Eric Turner led a well-rounded scoring effort for Menchville 12 points, matching his jersey number

Menchville's perfect record is still intact after beating W.T Woodson 52-34. The 1st quarter was close (12-8) but Menchville outscored the Cavaliers 14-2 in the 2nd quarter to take a 26-10 lead at halftime. Reserve guard Eric Turner made back-to-back 3-pointers, one from the top of the key and the other from the left corner gave Menchvile an 18-8 lead. Woodson did not score until there was only one minute left in the 2nd quarter. The Monarch lead was 22 (40-18) after the 3rd quarter and both teams substituted freely during the final few minutes. Turner was selected the games MVP as he finished with 12 points. He was the only Menchville player in double-figures as nine different players scored a least one point. W.T Woodson was led by Theo Burke's 10 points. Stats provided by StatVA



Kecoughtan 60, Lake Taylor 59

Dershon Ormon (#4) made seven 3-pointers - one of the VaPreps Classic record

In the most entertaining game of the day, the Kecoughtan Warriors overcame a 9-point lead with three minutes to go in the 3rd quarter to defeat Lake Taylor 60-59. Jadon Pace made two free throws with two seconds remaining with the Warriors trailing by one. Lake Taylor wasn't able to get up a shot to win the game. Dershon Ormon seemed to be at home on the Virginia Wesleyan floor making 11 of 7 field goals, including 7 of 10 from behind the arc to finish with 32 points. Ormon was in a zone and he scored 16 points in each half. In fact, Ormon's seven made three-pointers was one off the event record set by Cox grad Kavon James, who now plays at Lynchburg College, when he drained eight in a win over Churchland in Green Run's gymnasium in 2018. Kecoughtan played without its leading scorer in guard Justin Bass, a signee to D-2 Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee. Bass was sidelined due to an injury. Lake Taylor took the early lead and stayed ahead most of the game until the final minutes. The Titans twin towers post players Elijah Washington (6-foot-7) and Rodney Baines (6-foot-8) both scored inside at will over the smaller Warriors. The Titans led 31-30 at halftime and increased that advantage to 50-44 going into the 4th quarter. Stats provided by StatVA



Catholic 79, Green Run 52

Josiah Rickards 7 steals 1 shy of Vapreps Classic record

Catholic from Virginia Beach defeated Green Run 79-52. Junior Josiah Rickards scored 23 points and went 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. After Green Run scored the 1st basket two minutes after tip, Catholic ran off eight straight points in the next 60 seconds for an 8-2 lead. David 'Trey' Miller ended the run with a three for Green Run. Jaiden Cancela made two straight baskets to put Catholic up 20-13 with under a minute to go in 1st quarter. A three by Rickards at the buzzer ended the quarter with Catholic ahead 23-16. Catholic opened up a 12-point lead 37-25 over Green Run with two minutes to go before halftime. Another three by Rickards followed by two free throws from Rickards extended the Catholic lead to 42-27 just before halftime. Catholic started the 3rd quarter with two triples and increased the lead to 50-32 with 6:06 remaining. A dunk by Rickards cleared the benches with Catholic up 30 (76-46) with under three minutes to go. Rickards added five assists to go with his 23 points. His seven steals were one off the event record set by Green Run product Lequan Thomas vs. Petersburg in 2013 at Virginia Wesleyan. Cancela finished with 13 points and both Christian 'C.J.' McPherson and Brayden Thorne contributed 12 points. Green Run received 16 points from Miller and 10 points from Kass Jackson. Both are sophomores for the Stallions. Stats provided by StatVA



Cape Henry 57, Maury 45

Sebastian Whitfield was able to shoot over Maury defenders on his way to an MVP performance where he ended up a rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine boards