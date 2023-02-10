The 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic took place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Virginia Wesleyan University. Here were the final scores if you missed them... Kellam 54, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 49

Peninsula Catholic 70, Western Branch 46

Oscar Smith 57, Washington-Liberty 46

Menchville 52, W.T. Woodson 34

Kecoughtan 60, Lake Taylor 59

Catholic 79, Green Run 52

Cape Henry 59, Maury 45

Below, you can check out Video Interviews with winning coaches and select players along with links to the Box Scores from StatVA and Mike Whittington...



Kellam Coach Norman Hassell after win over NSA:

Kellam Head Basketball Coach Norman Hassell chats after his team's 54-49 win over Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Hassell's Knights improved to 12-8 overall with the win.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Peninsula Catholic Coach Trevor Dorsey after win over Western Branch:

Peninsula Catholic Head Basketball Coach Trevor Dorsey chats after his team's 70-46 win over Western Branch at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Knights improved their record to 23-5 overall with the win.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Oscar Smith Coach LaVar Griffin after win over Washington-Liberty:

Oscar Smith Head Basketball Coach LaVar Griffin chats following his team's 57-46 win over Washington-Liberty at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Griffin's Tigers - who scored 100 points exactly a day earlier vs. Hickory - improved to 18-1 overall.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Menchville Coach Lamont Strothers after win over W.T. Woodson:

Menchville Head Basketball Coach Lamont Strothers chats after his team's 52-34 victory over W.T. Woodson at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The Monarchs are now 19-0 overall on the season under Strothers, a former NBA player and standout at Christopher Newport University is looking to steer the Newport News school back to the VHSL Class 5 State Tournament for a second consecutive year.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Kecoughtan's Dershon Ormon after win over Lake Taylor:

Kecoughtan senior guard Dershon Ormon chats after his team's thrilling 60-59 comeback win over Lake Taylor at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Ormon finished 11-of-17 from the field with 32 points and hit 7-of-10 from three-point range. Those 7 made 3's ended up being one shy of the event record set by Cox grad Kavon James, now of Lynchburg College, when he drained eight treys in a victory over Churchland in 2018 at Green Run High.



Kecoughtan Coach Willie Gause after win over Lake Taylor:

Kecoughtan Head Basketball Coach Willie Gause chats following his team's 60-59 comeback triumph over Lake Taylor at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023 Gause's Warriors, minus leading scorer Justin Bass, rallied from 12 points down to beat the Titans and improve to 16-3 overall with three regular season contests remaining.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Catholic Coach Bobby Steinburg after win over Green Run:

Catholic Head Basketball Coach Bobby Steinburg chats after his team's 79-52 victory over Green Run at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Now 25-2 overall, the Crusaders have won 21 straight games since a December 9th loss to Shabach Christian Academy out of Maryland. In this particular contest, both Catholic and Green Run made nine three-pointers, but the Crusaders gained separation thanks to a 33-8 advantage in points off turnovers and 32-6 in fast-break points.

Box Score from StatVA Here



Cape Henry's Sebastian Whitfield after win over Maury:

Cape Henry sophomore Sebastian Whitfield chats following his team's 59-45 win over Maury at the 14th Annual VirginiaPreps.com Basketball Classic held in Virginia Wesleyan's TowneBank Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Whitfield, who is already being heavily recruited by such programs at the next level like Old Dominion and Texas A&M, was named the Game MVP with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals.



Cape Henry Coach Mark Hall after win over Maury: